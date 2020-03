The key defense against COVID-19 is isolating ourselves indoors, staying clean and doing what we can to strengthen our immune systems. If we have to go out, we practice social distancing, wash our hands, and avoid touching our faces. This short demonstration/experiment by Mark Rober uses UV-reactive powder to show us why those precautions are vitally important to keep ourselves safe.

Please share this with every person you know who doesn’t quite get it yet.