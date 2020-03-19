Community News / East Vancouver

East Van Distillery Makes Hand Sanitizer in Response to COVID-19 Health Crisis

Portrait

The GOODS from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver distillery, Odd Society Spirits, is making hand sanitizer from distilled product. Odd Society’s hand sanitizer is 70% ethanol by volume and contains water, aloe vera, glycerin and gin botanicals. Distillers Gordon Glanz and Joel McNichol have been working on a recipe and sourcing ingredients for the past week and have been able to make a small 20L batch, bottled in 375ml glass bottles which will be donated to not-for-profit organizations within the community that are in need. The demand for hand sanitizer is enormous, the two know they won’t come close to fulfilling the need, but with help from other businesses, they may be able to make a small dent.

“There is a shortage of glycerin and aloe vera,” says Glanz. “we will have to eliminate aloe from any future batches if we can not source more, but without glycerin we won’t be able to produce any sanitizer at all.”

The distillery is facing other challenges with hand sanitizer production and distribution: as Odd Society is already feeling the financial ramifications from the pandemic and are donating the sanitizer, they are hoping to find a supplier to donate 100mL or smaller bottles but they haven’t had any luck getting anyone to support the cause. If there is a likeminded company out there that would like to support Odd Society’s efforts to continue to get sanitizer in the hands of Vancouver’s most vulnerable population, please contact the distillery. They need personal-size spray bottles and glycerin.

Currently, Odd Society is focused on completing the production of spirits that were in the works before last Friday and on their hand sanitizer donation program. They have no plans as of yet to produce sanitizer for retail or personal use but that may change in the very near future.

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
East Van Distillery Makes Hand Sanitizer in Response to COVID-19 Health Crisis
Olivia Povarchook Joins Odd Society Spirits as Bar Manager

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Heads Up / East Vancouver

UPDATED // Vancouver’s Aragon Properties Provides Shining Example of How to Suck in a Crisis

It might just be that greed is immune to everything, even shame. Don't let this example set the tone. We are so much better than this!

View From Your Window / Main Street

The View From Your Window #224

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Heads Up / Strathcona

A Letter from the Editor

I can only speak for myself and my family, but from today forward it’s take-out, delivery and home cooking only.

Cool Things We Want / Downtown East Side

We Want One of Local Artist Christina Kenton’s Fanciful Bic Lighter Sculptures

These cases are hand-sewn, built up and painted over with intricate patterns to create elaborate dioramas of animals and objects.

Vancouverites / Main Street

Six Questions With Concert Pianist and Creative Collaborator, Annie Yim

For her March 10th concert at the Fox Cabaret, Annie is set to perform The Poet Speaks: From Debussy to Pärt.

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

New Cup Share Program Now in Action at Four Coffee Spots Around East Van

This smartly designed, easy-to-use local cup share program is already in operation at several cafes in Vancouver.

Popular

Heads Up / East Vancouver

UPDATED // Vancouver’s Aragon Properties Provides Shining Example of How to Suck in a Crisis

It might just be that greed is immune to everything, even shame. Don't let this example set the tone. We are so much better than this!

48 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Intelligence Briefs

On Restaurants Versus COVID-19 and How We Can Help Them Weather the Storm

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia stares into the abyss of COVID-19 and how it's effecting the hospitality trade.

Heads Up / Strathcona

A Letter from the Editor

I can only speak for myself and my family, but from today forward it’s take-out, delivery and home cooking only.

Heads Up

What the Latest OpenTable Restaurant Reservations Data Tells Us

The very latest restaurant performance informations shows the public is taking the concept of 'social distancing' to heart.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Award-Winning ‘Maenam’ Shifts to Take-Out, Delivery Service Only

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Amended Operations at Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering

Community News / Downtown

Chef David Hawksworth Updates on Nightingale, Bel Cafe and Hawksworth Operations

Community News / The Islands

Tofino’s Wickaninnish Inn Closes to New Arrivals Due to COVID-19