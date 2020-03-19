Community News / Downtown

Chef David Hawksworth Updates on Nightingale, Bel Cafe and Hawksworth Operations

Vancouver, BC | To our valued guests and Hawksworth family,

In joining Canada’s fight against the spread of COVID-19, we regret to inform you we will be temporarily suspending operations at Bel Café Kitsilano and at Nightingale effective immediately. We are currently exploring options to offer delivery and take-out services from these locations and hope to be able to update you on that soon.

Hawksworth Restaurant and Bel Café downtown remain open solely to support our hotel partner, Rosewood Hotel Georgia. We will honour existing bookings but will refrain from taking any new bookings at this time and offering a limited menu only. We are closely adhering to government guidelines to limit our capacity and to ensure our diners are spaced well apart. Bel Café will be limited to serving hot drinks only with no food service available.

Please know that these have been extremely difficult decisions to make, however, our number one priority has to be to protect your health and to protect our community in stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Thank you to our staff, suppliers, and guests for your support during these challenging times, we cannot wait to welcome you all back as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Stay safe, stay well.

David Hawksworth

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant embraces contemporary Canadian cuisine with a goal of setting forth a culinary legacy rooted in regional produce that celebrates the cultural diversity of Vancouver. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Award’s Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Approachable menus reflect seasonality and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that has become Hawksworth’s trademark. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar are complemented by two elegant private spaces, designed to reflect the vibrancy, creativity and quality of the cuisine.

