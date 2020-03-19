Amended Operations at Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering

The GOODS from Railtown Cafe

Vancouver, BC | During these uncertain times, Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering has amended its operations to best serve and protect the community. As everyone adjusts to unprecedented times, Railtown Cafe believes in the power of food. While nourishment and maintaining health remains important and has always been a fundamental value to the business, so too is the belief that food can improve our mood and lift our spirits.

Cafe Hours and Operations | Adjusted hours of operations have been implemented at Railtown Street and Granville Street locations, currently operating Monday to Friday, 8:30 am – 6:00 pm. Both Main Street and Howe Street locations have been closed with the hope of reopening on April 1. While these two locations remain open as of today, the team is closely monitoring updates from relevant and reliable government sources; sudden changes to operations are possible due to the ever-evolving situation. Amplified sanitization efforts have been implemented at the open locations and will be operating on a grab-and-go model by closing the dining area. Customers who do visit the cafe are encouraged to use cashless payment methods. Any updates to operations will be available on the website and social media platforms.

Ready-to-eat Meals | During this time, Railtown Cafe will be expanding on its existing product line for delivery and take away. Customers can still order through the Railtown Cafe mobile app for pick up or delivery by DoorDash or order through Foodora.

The team has designed a rotating 5-day menu with both vegetarian and meat options. Created to provide nourishing and diverse dining throughout the week and to supplement at home cooking. All individual meals will range from $16 – $19. Menu options include homey favourites such as shepard’s pie, perfectly poached salmon and chicken cacciatore. The rotating menu presents customers with variety – a balance of healthy and indulgent options along with internationally inspired dishes.

Stock the fridge with one of Railtown’s meat platter options, an array of premium charcuterie, serving 8 people. It’s great for families to build their sandwiches from or to graze over a few days, accompanied by an evening glass of reflective wine. Savour housemade soups of beer barley and roasted mushroom, available frozen in 1 liter for $9, and when customers buy 2 they receive a complimentary liter.

Corporate and Events Catering | Corporate catering is still available; during this crisis, there are teams of people working hard to keep Vancouver safe and operating. Railtown Cafe is proud to provide nourishing and delicious meals to those hard at work throughout the city. As part of an ongoing update to hygiene and sanitation efforts, all items delivered through corporate catering will be individually wrapped, as to provide employers the safest way to distribute meals to staff. There is a $200 minimum for all corporate catering orders.

Unfortunately, as the community takes a break from traditional gatherings and celebrations, the cafe’s event catering services have been suspended and are expected to resume April 1.

About Railtown Cafe and Catering | Led by Chef/Partners Dan Olson and Tyler Day Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering offers a signature combination of classical French technique and inspired West Coast style. Since the flagship opening of Railtown Cafe in 2012 in the historic Railtown neighbourhood, the company has expanded to serving healthy and delicious food in three more locations; Main Street, Granville Street, and Howe Street. Through Railtown Catering, personalized food and beverage menus and event services are available for a wide array of private and corporate functions as well as daily office deliveries throughout Vancouver. Whatever the celebration or location, Railtown’s friendly and intuitive team of chefs, event planners, and elite service staff have earned a reputation for creativity, innovation, and finesse by delivering a refined, first-class experience from start to finish.