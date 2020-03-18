Vancouver’s Aragon Properties Provides Shining Example of How to Suck in a Crisis

It appears as if Vancouver’s Aragon Properties chose a pretty heartless time to send out rent increase notices to tenants at The Artiste building in the Brewery Creek area yesterday.

It seems in direct contravention of the words and spirit of the tenant relations page on their website:

“Your home at the Artiste is your space to let your most creative inner self soar within a community of kindred spirits. At The Artiste we’re dedicated to making every aspect of renting and leasing easier and more enjoyable. We believe in treating tenants fairly while keeping a good balance of rights and responsibilities in the landlord/tenant relationship.”

I’d like to think this wouldn’t happen in a time of crisis, but this being Vancouver…I gotta say it’s hardly surprising. When I reached out to The Artiste this morning to give the building manager the opportunity to comment, I was told he was in a board meeting. My hope is that the meeting is to address rescinding the notice of increase, but it might just be that greed is immune to everything, even shame and good sense. Don’t let this sort of example set the tone. It doesn’t take much effort or thought to do so much better than this.