Sad News and Good News From Beta5 Chocolates

The GOODS from Beta5

Vancouver, BC | As the situation with the novel coronavirus continues to evolve, we have made the difficult decision to close our retail shop entirely until further notice. The health and well-being of our team and you, our loyal fans, is most important to us right now, and we want to be prudent and proactive in protecting the health of our community. Sadly, this means no more cream puffs or croissants for the next little while, but we’ll still be here for you, shipping our chocolates across Canada… stay tuned to our instagram feed for updates, and limited release items. We’re currently operating with a small crew, but want to do our best to continue bringing joy to those around us!

If you have placed a pre-order for pickup, our team will be in touch with you to make the appropriate arrangements. Cream puff orders will be cancelled and refunded, and we will be checking in with you to confirm a delivery address if you have purchased chocolates. These orders will be shipped at no additional charge to you.

We will continue to operate our webstore, and will have all of our chocolates available for shipping across Canada. For the coming weeks, we will offer free shipping to most addresses across Canada on all orders of more than $35. We apologize to those of you in rural locations, but if the free shipping offer doesn’t populate automatically in your cart, we’re unable to offer this service to you at this time.

We hope that you stay safe and healthy, and that by taking these steps we’re able to flatten the curve, and minimize the impact this virus has on our community! We’ll look forward to seeing you all again soon, and remember to sing happy birthday (TWICE!) when washing your hands…

AND NOW, SOMETHING THAT WE HOPE WILL LIFT YOUR SPIRITS…

We know a stash of chocolate can help get through the most difficult of times, so here’s your opportunity to stock up – order any 3 of our polygon bars, and get 1 for FREE! Add this deal to our free shipping offer on all orders of $35 or more to (most) addresses in Canada, and you can’t go wrong.

There’s no code for either of these deals – just add 3 polygon bars to your cart and the next one will be free, and if you live in an area that’s serviced by our flat rate shipping and you spend more than $35, you’ll see a free shipping option populate during the checkout process.

Stay safe friends, and thank you all for your ongoing support!

PS. check out our Easter collection here.

About BETA5 | BETA5 is a contemporary and innovative chocolate and pastry shop in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. We were named as One of North America’s Top Ten Chocolatiers, have received numerous International Chocolate Awards, and have been recognized nationally and internationally for our work. We meld art and science, and emphasize technical precision and design to create visually stunning products that showcase the flavours of the premium ingredients we work with. Driven by our collective creative energies, the team at BETA5 continually works to develop and ever-changing assortment of chocolates, cream puffs, ice cream treats and breakfast pastries. We are constantly influenced by nature and industrial landscapes. Our workshop and storefront are located in an industrial area on the edge of downtown Vancouver, with a breathtaking view of the North Shore Mountains. The juxtaposition between nature and industrial landscapes guides our creative process, and has influenced our design collaborations.

What is BETA5? | The form-5 beta crystal structure is the most stable form of cocoa butter crystallization, formed through the controlled melting, and subsequent cooling (tempering) of liquid chocolate. BETA5 chocolates are produced in small batches using sustainable, direct trade plantation chocolates and premium ingredients. Careful alignment of the BETA5 matrix results in our chocolates’ distinctive shine and crisp snap.