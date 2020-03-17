Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods Offers Take-Home Care Packages at All Locations

The GOODS from Tractor

Vancouver, BC | With social distancing being recommended by both federal and provincial health authorities, Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods will be offering their regular grab and go meals, as well as new family care packages so people can continue to have access to fresh, healthy meals made from scratch quickly. All of these packages are available at ALL LOCATIONS starting 11AM, Tuesday March, 17 with a 20% discount, and 10% discount for all online orders.

“We have built our menus around fresh grab and go format so nothing about the food is changing, made in safe environment – we have been doing grab & go since Day 1, this is our speciality,” Says Meghan Clarke, Co-Founder, “The health and safety of our customers and staff is our top priority, our mission has always been to enhance the overall health and wellness of communities in which we operate by making everyday healthy foods more accessible. Now more than ever, we are passionately committed to offer high-quality meals for people to stay healthy and well nourished.”

Pick up in-store by ordering online www.tractorfoods.com and ritual.co and at-home delivery by ordering through foodora.ca.

There are four options:

Vegan Care Pack ($34): Healthy meal for 4. Base of power greens, 4 scoops of southwest quinoa, 4 scoops Kale Caesar, 2 portions chili lime tofu, 4 sweet potato falafels. White balsamic dressing, hot sauce, and tahini lemon sauce served on the side. Vegan Premium Care Pack ($68): Healthy meal for 4. Base of power greens, 4 scoops of southwest quinoa, 4 scoops Kale Caesar, 2 portions chili lime tofu, 4 sweet potato falafels, 32oz thai veggie stew, 4 power cookies. White balsamic dressing, hot sauce, and tahini lemon sauce served on the side. Rosemary Chicken Care Pack ($43): Healthy meal for 4. Base of power greens, 4 scoops lemon kale, 4 scoops mushroom ditalini, 4 rosemary chicken breasts. White balsamic dressing, hot sauce, and tahini lemon sauce served on the side. Rosemary Chicken Premium Care Pack ($76): Healthy meal for 4. Base of power greens, 4 scoops lemon kale, 4 scoops mushroom ditalini, 4 rosemary chicken breasts, 32oz butternut squash soup, 4 slices harvest loaf. White balsamic dressing, hot sauce, and tahini lemon sauce served on the side.

For more information, visit www.tractorfoods.com.

About Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods | Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods is locally owned and operated by Meghan and Steve Clarke who left the corporate world to fulfill their dream of making healthy food accessible to busy families and professionals. Along with their culinary team, they opened the first restaurant, Tractor Kitsilano, in June 2013 and with it introduced the idea of quick, healthy eating and catering to Vancouver. The concept caught on and in February 2015 they opened their second location, Tractor Marine, in the Burrard business district. With the opening of each new eatery, Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods is showcasing how healthy eating can, and should, be a key part of everyday life.

Tractor Foods (Olympic Village) False Creek 1751 Quebec St. MAP

Tractor Foods (Robson) Downtown 547 Robson St. MAP

Tractor Foods (Marine Building) Downtown 335 Burrard St MAP