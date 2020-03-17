Community News / Downtown

The Cinematheque Announces Temporary Closure, March 16 – April 15

Vancouver, BC | In response to concerns around COVID-19, The Cinematheque has made the extraordinary but necessary decision to close the theatre and cancel upcoming screenings beginning today (March 16) through to and including April 15. Our Learning & Outreach team are putting workshops with schools and community groups on hold and we are working with partners to navigate the current situation.

Our aim is to ensure we are doing everything we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The safety of our patrons, our learners, our staff, our volunteers, and our wider community is our top priority at this time.

We will continue to monitor the situation very carefully and will keep you updated as things progress.

This closure is temporary. We will look forward to seeing you all back in the theatre soon, but for now stay healthy and keep that love of essential cinema burning.

