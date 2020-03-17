Statement from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards Regarding COVID-19

The GOODS from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

Peachland, BC | The concern over COVID-19 has everyone cautious and uncertain as we follow the news and the most recent health advisories. First and foremost, our priority at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards is the health and safety of our customers, their families and our employees.

At Fitz Wine, we have been taking extra precautions such as regular disinfection, increased hand-washing, social distancing and any employees that are unwell will be staying home.

At this time the Wine Shop will remain open Monday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. However, we have suspended wine bar tastings until further notice. While our Winery remains open for business, we recognize that you may choose to shop from home. Please order online at www.fitzwine.com and receive free shipping on all orders of 6 or more bottles.

Stay tuned and take care,

Gordon Fitzpatrick | President