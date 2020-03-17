Community News / The Okanagan

Statement from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards Regarding COVID-19

Portrait

Photo: Jon Adrian.

The GOODS from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

Peachland, BC | The concern over COVID-19 has everyone cautious and uncertain as we follow the news and the most recent health advisories. First and foremost, our priority at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards is the health and safety of our customers, their families and our employees.

At Fitz Wine, we have been taking extra precautions such as regular disinfection, increased hand-washing, social distancing and any employees that are unwell will be staying home.

At this time the Wine Shop will remain open Monday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. However, we have suspended wine bar tastings until further notice. While our Winery remains open for business, we recognize that you may choose to shop from home. Please order online at www.fitzwine.com and receive free shipping on all orders of 6 or more bottles.

Stay tuned and take care,

Gordon Fitzpatrick | President

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards
Region: The Okanagan
697 Highway 97 South, Peachland | 250-767-2768 | WEBSITE
Statement from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards Regarding COVID-19
Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards Offering Sparkling Trio Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

There are 0 comments

Foreign Intelligence Briefs / Japan

How Japan Recovered After the Devastating 2011 Earthquake and Tsunami

Nine years ago this week the island nation of Japan suffered the devastating T?hoku earthquake and tsunami.

The Okanagan

Community News / The Okanagan

Quails’ Gate Winery Wins Gold With 4th Consecutive ‘Best Managed’ Designation

Community News / The Okanagan

Annual Vertical & Vintages Wine Tasting Event Set for This Weekend

Community News / The Okanagan

Chef Adair Scott Leads New Team at Hester Creek’s Terrafina Restaurant

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Restaurants Versus COVID-19 and How We Can Help Them Weather the Storm

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia stares into the abyss of COVID-19 and how it's effecting the hospitality trade.

Heads Up / Strathcona

A Letter from the Editor

I can only speak for myself and my family, but from today forward it’s take-out, delivery and home cooking only.

Heads Up

What the Latest OpenTable Restaurant Reservations Data Tells Us

The very latest restaurant performance informations shows the public is taking the concept of 'social distancing' to heart.

Tea and Two Slices

On Silver Linings Coming in Tall Cans and the Urgency of Flattening the Curve

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr tries to go easy on the Mayor and hopes for a socialist response to COVID-19.

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 561

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2019.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Chambar Launches New Take-Out Operation

Community News / Downtown

The Cinematheque Announces Temporary Closure, March 16 – April 15

4 Places
Community News

Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods Offers Take-Home Care Packages at All Locations

Community News / Fraserhood

Say Mercy Launches ‘Staff Meal’ Program to Help Industry Workers in Time of Need