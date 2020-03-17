Jamjar Announces Family Meals For Take-Out and Free Delivery

The GOODS from Jamjar
Vancouver, BC | In difficult times like this we’re doing our part to contribute to a better tomorrow. As social distancing is a wise preventative measure, Jamjar is offering take-out diners a curated menu. These are meals best shared by parties as small as four and start at $18/person. We are currently offering a 10% discount on all menus to support people impacted financially by recent events. Orders can be made directly on our website or by following this link. Free delivery is included!
