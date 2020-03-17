Community News / Commercial Drive

Jamjar Announces Family Meals For Take-Out and Free Delivery

The GOODS from Jamjar

Vancouver, BC | In difficult times like this we’re doing our part to contribute to a better tomorrow. As social distancing is a wise preventative measure, Jamjar is offering take-out diners a curated menu. These are meals best shared by parties as small as four and start at $18/person. We are currently offering a 10% discount on all menus to support people impacted financially by recent events. Orders can be made directly on our website or by following this link. Free delivery is included!

Jamjar Canteen (Commercial Drive)
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
2290 Commercial Dr. | WEBSITE
