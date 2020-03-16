Tofino’s Award-Winning ‘Wolf in the Fog’ Switching to Take-Out Service Starting March 17

The GOODS from Wolf In The Fog

Tofino, BC | To ensure the safety and well-being of our staff, community and guests, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close Wolf in the Fog to guests as of 10am tomorrow, Tuesday March 17th, 2020. Now more than ever, it is crucial that we focus on taking measures to protect each other’s health and our community.

We will be honouring all reservations for tonight, Monday March 16th, but will be closed to walk in traffic. In reducing the capacity of our restaurant and increasing spaces between tables – alongside rigorous and intensive cleaning of the kitchen, dining room and all public and non-public spaces – we will be closely adhering to the guidelines offered by Vancouver Island Health Authority to keep our community and guests safe.

In an effort to keep the community’s spirits high and stomachs full, we will be offering a full menu take-out service, starting tomorrow at 10am. To place an order, please call 250.725.WOLF (9653) and have your credit card details on hand. Take out service can be collected from our main entrance.

We are no longer accepting reservations. Should you have an upcoming reservation with us, we will be reaching out personally to reschedule. Any existing deposits can be applied to a take out order or offered in Wolf in the Fog gift cards for future use.

We continue to monitor the situation closely and look forward to communicating details of our reopening date with you very soon, via our e-newsletter, website and on our social channels @wolfinthefog.

Together with all members of the Tofino community, we remain as strong and as close knit as ever. We thank every one of you for your ongoing support and look forward to welcoming you back to the restaurant very soon.

Should you have any questions at all, please email info@wolfinthefog.com or call 250.725.WOLF (9653) and we will be happy to discuss them with you.

With best wishes,

The Wolf in the Fog Team

About Wolf in the Fog | Named Air Canada’s enRoute’s Best New Restaurant in Canada 2014, Wolf in the Fog captures the true spirit of Tofino. Chef Nick Nutting’s seasonal menu features seafood and fish in abundance from Tofino suppliers, meat and grain from Vancouver Island farmers, and wild greens and mushrooms foraged from the plentiful forests and seashores of Tofino. A focus on family-style gatherings, communal dining and share plates, encourages guests to engage with their food. Bringing a wealth of international technique and talent, the team holds a candid passion for the natural environment of Tofino and the produce sourced there – from foraging for chanterelles or cooking whole salmon for friends; Tofino is where they have chosen to be.