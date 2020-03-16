Les Amis du Fromage Implementing Daily Routine Changes, Effective Immediately

The GOODS from Les Amis Du Fromage

Vancouver, BC | The health and welfare of our employees and customers is a top priority at les amis du FROMAGE. We are implementing the following changes to our daily routine effective immediately.

– We have introduced enhanced cleaning protocols with particular focus on high contact areas.

– We have suspended using customers reusable containers and wax wraps until further notice.

– We have suspended offering sampling until further notice.

– We ask that you please respect other customers personal space when shopping.

If you have the ability to do so, we’d prefer you pay using the “Tap” feature with your debit card, credit card or apple pay.

We ask that anyone who is feeling unwell refrain from visiting us so that together we can ensure a safe and comfortable experience for everyone. Please come and visit us when you are feeling better.

Thank you for your understanding,

Allison Spurrell & Joe Chaput — les amis du FROMAGE