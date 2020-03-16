Community News / Strathcona

Les Amis du Fromage Implementing Daily Routine Changes, Effective Immediately

Portrait

The GOODS from Les Amis Du Fromage

Vancouver, BC | The health and welfare of our employees and customers is a top priority at les amis du FROMAGE. We are implementing the following changes to our daily routine effective immediately.

– We have introduced enhanced cleaning protocols with particular focus on high contact areas.
– We have suspended using customers reusable containers and wax wraps until further notice.
– We have suspended offering sampling until further notice.
– We ask that you please respect other customers personal space when shopping.

If you have the ability to do so, we’d prefer you pay using the “Tap” feature with your debit card, credit card or apple pay.

We ask that anyone who is feeling unwell refrain from visiting us so that together we can ensure a safe and comfortable experience for everyone. Please come and visit us when you are feeling better.

Thank you for your understanding,

Allison Spurrell & Joe Chaput — les amis du FROMAGE

les amis du FROMAGE
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
843 E. Hastings St., Vancouver, BC | 604-253-4218 | WEBSITE
Les Amis du Fromage Implementing Daily Routine Changes, Effective Immediately
Scrape Baking Popping Up at Les Amis du Fromage on Friday, December 20th

There are 0 comments

Strathcona

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Strathcona

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Another Swell Addition to ‘Yeast Van’

Designed by Simcic + Uhrich Architects, the two-level, 67 seat brewery and tasting facility quickly found a customer base for its 12 taps

Comfort Food / Strathcona

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Tonkatsu With Curry Rice at Dosanko

It has all the 'comforting' elements from crunchiness to gooeyness, plus enough umaminess to ignite a palate well-rinsed in cold beer.

Opening Soon / Strathcona

‘Harvest Noodles’ Opening Soon on Union Street

Chef Andrea Carlson is moving the noodle soup component of Harvest to a new, 25-seat space two doors down from the original.

9 Places
Picking Grapes / Strathcona

Picking Grapes With Rachelle Goudreau of Strathcona’s VV Tapas Lounge

This week we put our Picking Grapes questions to the Sommelier / Manager at a popular East Hastings wine bar.

View From Your Window / Strathcona

The View From Your Window #218

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

View From Your Window / Strathcona

The View From Your Window #217

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 561

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2019.

Tea and Two Slices

On Silver Linings Coming in Tall Cans and the Urgency of Flattening the Curve

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr tries to go easy on the Mayor and hopes for a socialist response to COVID-19.

Definitive Records / Downtown

The Definitive Records of ‘Local Beverage Slinger’ Devon Towler

This week we asked the Bar Manager at The Magnet to share the three records that anchor his musical tastes.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

11 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Jayton Paul Does ‘The Dishes’

This week we speak with award-winning Hawksworth Sommelier, Jayton Paul, about his favourite places to eat and drink around town.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

BETA5 Easter Collection Now Available Online Only

Community News / Main Street

Take a Sneak Peek at Sprezzatura’s New Weekend Brunch Menu (Launching March 14)

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s PiDGiN Restaurant Launches Home and Office Meal Delivery Options

Community News

Origo Club Celebrates Sakura Season With Exclusive Cherry Blossom Features