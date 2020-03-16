Foreign Intelligence Briefs / Japan

How Japan Recovered After the Devastating 2011 Earthquake and Tsunami

Nine years ago this week the island nation of Japan suffered the devastating Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. It not only killed 15,000 people but also caused a nuclear meltdown and damages in excess of $200 billion. It was one of the worst disasters in the long arc of a national record that includes the atomic obliteration of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Before the arrival of COVID-19 there last month, Japanese life had largely returned to normal. This short doc from Abroad in Japan tries to explain how and why.

