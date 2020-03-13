Community News / Main Street

Take a Sneak Peek at Sprezzatura’s New Weekend Brunch Menu (Launching March 14)

Portrait

The GOODS from Sprezzatura

Vancouver, BC | Mt. Pleasant’s new Sprezzatura restaurant is launching weekend brunch services this weekend with the following menu available Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Sprezzatura, a new casual Italian restaurant, has officially opened its doors at 265 Kingsway, the heart of Vancouver’s foodie corridor. The Sophie Burke-designed space combines the relaxed atmosphere of a London gastropub with a neighbourhood casual menu, focusing on an authentic selection of pizzas, roasts, and antipastis.

Sprezzatura
Neighbourhood: Main Street
265 Kingsway | 604-876-6333 | WEBSITE
Take a Sneak Peek at Sprezzatura’s New Weekend Brunch Menu (Launching March 14)
Ten Delicious Holiday Brunch Options, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Vancouverites / Main Street

Six Questions With Concert Pianist and Creative Collaborator, Annie Yim

For her March 10th concert at the Fox Cabaret, Annie is set to perform The Poet Speaks: From Debussy to Pärt.

You Should Know / Main Street

How Mt. Pleasant Narrowly Escaped Having a Massive Cop Shop and Jail

In early the early 1950s, the City of Vancouver had big plans to build a new police station where Kingsgate Mall is today.

Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Fish & Chips at The Fish Counter

This pioneering seafood market has several versions of the crispy stuff, from Pacific Cod and Ling Cod to Halibut and Salmon.

You Need To Try This / Main Street

You Need to Try This Agnolotti Dish on Main Street

Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson is making a fancy facsimile of Mennonite pork sausage and dumplings at Published.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Old Bird’ on Main Street

Sophia Lin's Chinese street food concept is on track to officially launch on January 16th in the old Nomad space at 3950 Main St. 

TBT / Main Street

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside an Almost Finished ‘Boxcar’ on Main Street

The narrow, diminutive space has been a fount of good times for many over its first five years, and we're raising glasses to the next five.

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 561

10 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2019.

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Community News

Origo Club Celebrates Sakura Season With Exclusive Cherry Blossom Features

Community News / Gastown

Corcelettes Winemaker’s Dinner Set for Water Street Cafe on April 8th

Community News / False Creek

Ancora Celebrates Cherry Blossom Season With Sakura Tasting Menu

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s PiDGiN Restaurant Launches Home and Office Meal Delivery Options

Community News

Origo Club Celebrates Sakura Season With Exclusive Cherry Blossom Features

Community News / Gastown

Corcelettes Winemaker’s Dinner Set for Water Street Cafe on April 8th

Community News / False Creek

Ancora Celebrates Cherry Blossom Season With Sakura Tasting Menu