Take a Sneak Peek at Sprezzatura’s New Weekend Brunch Menu (Launching March 14)

The GOODS from Sprezzatura

Vancouver, BC | Mt. Pleasant’s new Sprezzatura restaurant is launching weekend brunch services this weekend with the following menu available Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Sprezzatura, a new casual Italian restaurant, has officially opened its doors at 265 Kingsway, the heart of Vancouver’s foodie corridor. The Sophie Burke-designed space combines the relaxed atmosphere of a London gastropub with a neighbourhood casual menu, focusing on an authentic selection of pizzas, roasts, and antipastis.