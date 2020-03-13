Origo Club Celebrates Sakura Season With Exclusive Cherry Blossom Features

The GOODS from Origo Club

Richmond, BC | Richmond dining destination Origo Club is putting the cherry on the Sunday (and Saturday) with special Sakura-themed ‘Festival De Fleurs’ Weekend Afternoon Tea Services in addition to Sakura-themed cocktail and hot chocolate creations offered throughout April.

Prepared by Origo Pastry Chef Qing Qing An, each Festival de Fleurs Afternoon Tea set showcases an eye-catching array of cherry themed small bites, pastries and sandwiches that capture the vibrant colours of the unfolding Sakura (cherry blossom) season. The sweet and savoury delicacies are served with a choice of coffee or tea for $45 per guest plus tax and gratuity and can also be supplemented with a glass of Barons de Rothschild Champagne for an additional $29 per person.

ORIGO CLUB ‘FESTIVAL DE FLEURS’ AFTERNOON TEA MENU

Saturdays and Sundays throughout April

— $45 per person plus tax and gratuity —

SALÉ

Cocktail de Crevette

prawn, cocktail sauce, yuzu, flowers

Quiche Florentine

tart shell, basil spinach, gruyère, egg, cream

Sandwiche au Jambon Truffé

croissant, ham, truffle crème fraîche, lemon zest

Canard à l’Orange

seared duck breast, kumquats, sumac, smoked salt

Scone à l’Italianne

roasted tomatoes & prosciutto scone, quail egg, served with pesto butter and sour cherry sauce

SUCRÉ

Gâteau au Fromage Pêche et Cerises

peach cheesecake, cherry blossom jelly, oolong sablé

Éclair à la Lavande

choux, whipped lavender ganache, blackberry jam

Macaron à la Rose

rose & vanilla almond macaron

Gâteau au Saké et à l’Osmanthus

osmanthus rice wine cake

Panna Cotta au Jasmin et au Miel

jasmine vanilla panna cotta, blond dulcey chocolate crunch, honeycomb

Gelée au Sureau

green grape champagne jelly, elderflower curd

Origo Club’s other Sakura-themed features available Tuesdays through Sundays throughout April include the Kir-inspired Direct Pour Cassis cocktail (crème de cassis, triple sec, dry white wine, soda, orange), $13, and Ruby & Jasmine hot chocolate, a floral creation with notes of red fruit and berries that mingles ruby chocolate, strawberry chocolate, jasmine milk and raspberry gel, $5.

RESERVATIONS | As there are a limited number of spots available for Origo Club’s Festival de Fleurs Afternoon Tea services on Saturdays and Sundays in April, reservations are highly recommended and may be made by calling the restaurant at 604-285-8889 or booking online via OpenTable. *Please note: Afternoon Tea is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. only. Each adult at the table is required to order one set. Origo Club reserves the right to enforce a strict two-hour seating time.

For more information and to stay up to date on the latest developments, visit origoclub.ca, become a fan of /OrigoClub on Facebook or follow @origoclub on Instagram.

ABOUT ORIGO CLUB | Located in Richmond and anchoring itself at the crossroads of art, cuisine and café culture, Origo Club offers guests a refined-yet-relaxed atmosphere and an interactive culinary and cultural experience unlike any other. The first North American offshoot of a high-profile private club that debuted in Beijing in 2014, Origo Club showcases a gallery of contemporary Asian artwork, a stylishly chic restaurant featuring French-inspired food and wine and a state-of-the-art coffee counter and tea bar. Embracing a single-source philosophy regarding its ingredients, products and exhibits, Origo Club aims to underscore its unique nature by celebrating heritage, transcending boundaries and satiating the senses.