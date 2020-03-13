Corcelettes Winemaker’s Dinner Set for Water Street Cafe on April 8th

The GOODS from Corcelettes

Keremeos, BC | We are pleased to announce that we have teamed up with the incredible culinary team and fabulous hosts at Water Street Café in Gastown for an evening of delicious food and wine pairings.

On April 8th we will be showcasing our 100% Similkameen Valley wine portfolio alongside carefully crafted dishes that pair perfectly with what we have specially selected to serve our guests. Seating will be in the beautiful, newly renovated upper level of the Café and is limited, so we suggest calling soon to purchase your tickets ($98).

Water Street Café has just been named “Best Gastown Restaurant” in the 23rd annual Golden Plates readers’ poll by The Georgia Straight, and overlooks charming cobbled streets and the famous steam clock. We are honoured to collaborate an evening of culinary craftsmanship with them, and hope to see some of our wine friends dining with us!

To purchase tickets, please call 604.689.2832.