Community News / Gastown

Corcelettes Winemaker’s Dinner Set for Water Street Cafe on April 8th

Portrait

The GOODS from Corcelettes

Keremeos, BC | We are pleased to announce that we have teamed up with the incredible culinary team and fabulous hosts at Water Street Café in Gastown for an evening of delicious food and wine pairings.

On April 8th we will be showcasing our 100% Similkameen Valley wine portfolio alongside carefully crafted dishes that pair perfectly with what we have specially selected to serve our guests. Seating will be in the beautiful, newly renovated upper level of the Café and is limited, so we suggest calling soon to purchase your tickets ($98).

Water Street Café has just been named “Best Gastown Restaurant” in the 23rd annual Golden Plates readers’ poll by The Georgia Straight, and overlooks charming cobbled streets and the famous steam clock. We are honoured to collaborate an evening of culinary craftsmanship with them, and hope to see some of our wine friends dining with us!

To purchase tickets, please call 604.689.2832.

Corcelettes Estate Winery
Region: The Okanagan
2582 Upper Bench Rd, Keremeos, BC | 250-499-5595 | WEBSITE
Corcelettes Winemaker’s Dinner Set for Water Street Cafe on April 8th
Botanist Sommelier Stephanie Mathis Shares a Treasure Map to Great Local Wines

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Best Seat in the House / Gastown

This Is Why Everyone Wants Table #38 at This Italian Restaurant in Gastown

From banquette bench and high top to bar perch and floating booth, there really are no bad seats at good looking Di Beppe.

3 Places
Vancouverites / Gastown

Toasting the Bees With Local Bartender and Activist, Max Curzon-Price

Max Curzon-Price has been challenging bartenders around the world to join his campaign for pollinator sustainability.

Vancouverites / Gastown

Catching Up With Restaurateur Brandon Grossutti After Seven Years of PiDGiN

His French-Asian restaurant's 2013 arrival in Gastown was no soft landing but seven years later it's a different story.

TBT / Gastown

Throwback 10 Years Ago to When a Popular Gastown Restaurant Space Was First a Pop-Up Gallery

Before Boneta, Shirakawa and MeeT got cooking here, this space was first a 'satellite' pop-up during the Winter Olympics.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Requiem for a Short-Lived, Spanish-Themed Wine Bar in Gastown

Though wine bars are rare in Vancouver, Tempranillo was not as successful as it could/should have been, closing a year after opening. 

Opening Soon / Gastown

Take a Look Inside Gastown’s New Kafka’s Coffee

The new, bright and colourful cafe in the Ormidale Building at 151 West Hastings Street is truly something to behold.

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 561

10 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2019.

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Community News / False Creek

Ancora Celebrates Cherry Blossom Season With Sakura Tasting Menu

Community News / Main Street

Main Street Pop-Up Dinner to Preview New ‘Harvest Noodles’ Restaurant Project

Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows to Release New Barrel Aged Wild Ale, Host Three Special Events in March

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / False Creek

Ancora Celebrates Cherry Blossom Season With Sakura Tasting Menu

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Festive ‘Easter To-Go’ Feasts Back at Railtown Catering

Community News / Main Street

Main Street Pop-Up Dinner to Preview New ‘Harvest Noodles’ Restaurant Project

Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows to Release New Barrel Aged Wild Ale, Host Three Special Events in March