Strange Fellows to Release New Barrel Aged Wild Ale, Host Three Special Events in March

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC |We have a limited release beer coming out this Friday, March 13th at our tasting room and at the liquor stores on Mon, March 16th: Lutin, Barrel Aged Wild Ale.

Aroma: White grape and Riesling wine,

Character: Dry, and tart with bright fruit and lemon

Flavour:

Colour: Straw

Hops: Sterling, Centennial, Saaz

Malt: Wheat and Canadian Pilsner malt

Yeast: Blaugies and Brettanomyces

This dry bright Saison was aged in white wine barrels with a unique Brettanomyces yeast culture. The result is a beer, with flavours reminiscent of white grape, bright fruit, and lemon/lime. This tart saison is complex without being heavy.

Pairing: Salty Asian foods, Sushi, White fish.

Alcohol: 6.0%

IBU: 18

OG:1.054

We also have 3 events coming up this month:

Strange Skills: Visible Mending Workshop, March 22nd.

Strangely Trivial Trivia Night, March 26th.

Strange Art Session, March 30th.

ABOUT STRANGE FELLOWS | Strange Fellows is an East Vancouver craft brewery inspired by tradition and creativity that celebrates the strange and extraordinary. We invite you to celebrate our community with us each month as we observe a different Strange Day, inspired by obscure superstitions and folklore from around the world.