Scout List Vol. 561

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from March 11 to March 17, 2020.

HISTORY | SFU History Reads is a free public book club that meets once a year to discuss a recent title of “great historical significance”. This year, the chosen book is the revised and updated 2019 edition of Maria Campbell’s Halfbreed. Originally published in 1973, Halfbreed is an honest and raw account of the experiences of a Métis woman struggling with the realities of living in the margins (full description here). Although it’s normally expected that book club members will have read the book in advance of their meeting, that isn’t necessary in this instance. The SFU book club is free (registration is required) and follows the form of a moderated panel discussion and then opens up to conversation with the audience. Expect to discuss what has changed for Indigenous people in Canada since this book was originally published, but also what has not. Find out more.

Thu, Mar. 12 | 7pm | SFU Woodward's | 149 West Hastings St.

SUPERSTITION | Ooh, Friday the 13th! We suggest one of two activities depending on how superstitious you’re feeling: ride it out with a can of counteractive “Lucky” lager in a quiet corner of your safe home…or…go all-in with a freaky screening of Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood at The Rio. Advance tickets $13 (here) or $13 at the door. Find out more.

Fri, Mar 13 | Doors 10:30 pm | Movie 11pm | The Rio Theatre | 1660 E Broadway

SILENCE | If you’re feeling like the world is spinning out of control and the chaos of it all is getting to you, maybe it’s time to check out and get grounded. This weekend you can do that without leaving the city. Just bundle yourself up and head down to Chinatown for a 3-day silent retreat at Stretch Yoga with instructor Carolyn Budgell. Expect instruction on various themes and techniques with a focus on the practice of presence and awareness. From Stretch: “Come to press pause on the noise of daily life and wake up to the workings of the mind, heart and body.” Really, who wouldn’t benefit from a dose of calm right about now? Find out more.

Mar 13 (7-9 pm); Mar 14 (9 am–5 pm); Mar 15 (9 am–5 pm) | STRETCH YOGA | 180 E Pender St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1T3

MAKE | Chinatown’s art, craft and creation hub Blim is offering a beginner’s screenprint workshop this weekend. Taught by screen print wiz and Blim founder, Yuriko Iga, this three hour class will walk you through the basics and help you to understand the process and technique required to bring your designs to the point of wearable art. The cost of the workshop includes an 8×10 screen burn that you get to take home so that you can continue to develop your screen printing craft in your PJs (if you want to). This is a fine time of year to get crafty! Find out more.

Sat, Mar. 14 | 2–5pm | $75 | Blim | 115 E. Pender St.

TASTE | Ready yourself for St. Patricks Day by brushing up on your whisky knowledge at a whisky tasting class on Saturday afternoon. Attendees will receive a taste of five unique whiskies at Chicha, along with an entertaining and informative debrief on each that will leave them “…armed with the skills to take down their friends in those late night whisky knowledge battles!” As this is a mid-day event and alcohol is involved, it is recommended that a substantial meal is in your belly before you you get tasting as only light snacks are provided. Tickets (only $40) can be found here.

Sat, Mar. 14 2-4pm | Chicha | 136 East Broadway

BUILD | The Museum of Anthropology has an informative exhibition on right now. Shake Up – Preserving What We Value explores the convergence of earthquake science and technology with the rich Indigenous knowledge and oral history of the living cultures represented in MOA’s Northwest Coast collection. This weekend the MOA is holding a ‘Build an Earthquake-Proof Museum’ drop-in workshop that will give participants a chance to build their own model structure and test its seismic stability. The workshop is free with museum admission and all ages are welcome. Find out more.

SAT, MAR. 14 | 11am – 3pm | Museum of Anthropology 6393 NW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z2

THROWBACK | Looking for somewhere to meet up with friends? The 90s-themed happy hour situation at The Arbor on Main Street is a fun (and affordable) option. Get this: $2 pilsners, $6 highballs and $5 glasses of wine, plus all your fave 90’s appetizers (yes, that means jalapeño poppers, grilled romaine, truffle fries and ‘crab’ cakes) AND a dope 90’s sound track? So good! Throw on your high-waisted jeans and meet us there! Find out more.

Happy Hour 3-6pm | The Arbor | 3941 Main St.

ART | I’m really digging the show at Gallery Gachet right now. Toronto based artist Eli Howey’s Passageways is a gathering of sculpture, printmaking, and books that definitely have a dark vibe. From Gallery Gachet: “In the series, characters in shadowy environments interact with surrounding objects and flora. The artist illuminates the body as the ultimate symbol of transgression— first physically, as the vehicle, exemplified by the exact moment of being held in the tension of transgressing two spaces, and further, as the energetic mediator, a passageway between tangible and non-tangible spaces that can manifest ideas, movements, thoughts, memories, and other vibrations into physical reality.” OK, so sometimes artists statements can get in the way. In plain speak: shadowy situations in muted colours – definitely dark, but also relatable. Peek your head in and check it out for yourself. Extra bonus: Pidgin is right around the corner for a cocktail and a snack. Find out more.

Now through April 4th | Gallery Gachet 9 W Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1G4

SUN | The sun is shining, birds are chirping and flowers are blooming – get outside. Take some time to walk in a forest, or explore a shoreline. Things have been dark. Touching down with nature and feeling a little warmth on your face is in order. We suggest a trip down to Jericho Beach. Keep your eyes peeled, you may even see cherry blossoms starting to pop or catch a glimpse of a bunny or two. Spring is coming!

Jericho Beach Jericho Beach

ADMIRE | An afternoon admiring Fred Herzog photographs is always enjoyable, but the Equinox Gallery takes it up a notch this month with Fred Herzog: A Life in Pictures, an exhibition that not only invites a viewing of many of Herzog’s most famous photos, but also vintage photographs and cameras from the artist’s personal archive (Herzog passed away on September 9, 2019 in Vancouver). From Equinox: “Over the course of several decades, Herzog photographed his observations walking the streets of Vancouver as well as almost 40 countries with his Leica. Herzog became celebrated internationally for his pioneering street photography, his understanding of the medium combined with, as he put it, “how you see and how you think” created the right moment to take a picture.” Also of note: Equinox will be holding a special book sale now through Saturday at the gallery. The sale will include a large selection of first edition and out of print publications. Find out more.