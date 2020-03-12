Main Street Pop-Up Dinner to Preview New ‘Harvest Noodles’ Restaurant Project

The GOODS from Burdock & Co.

Vancouver, BC | Burdock & Co. is raising the bar at Bar Gobo, a pop-up dinner series on selected Monday nights featuring sustainable-themed fare. At this edition of Bar Gobo pop-up, the Main Street eatery is featuring a sneak peak of menu items from Harvest Noodles and Harvest Plant + Provisions, along with bar snacks made by Chef Andrea and her talented kitchen team. The farm-to-table fare will dazzle guests with organic and ethically sourced local ingredients. Perfect for weekend catch-ups and post-work happy hour. Set the rest of the week right with flavourful fare and drinks at Bar Gobo!

WHEN: Monday, March 23 from 8pm until late

WHERE: Burdock & Co, 2702 Main Street, Vancouver, BC

HOW: Walk-ins only.