North Shore’s ‘Farina a Legna’ to Launch Brunch Service This Weekend

The GOODS from Farina a Legna

North Vancouver, BC | Farina a Legna will bid guests ‘Buongiorno’ for the first time since opening its doors last fall in North Vancouver when the Lower Lonsdale hotspot introduces weekend brunch service beginning Saturday, March 14.

Available Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the new family friendly menu offers guests unique, homespun dishes authored with authentic Italian flair by Alessandro Vianello, Group Executive Chef of the Kitchen Table Restaurants hospitality group that owns and operates the popular new North Shore destination.

Beyond a special $10 ‘bambini’ menu featuring fresh fruit & berries and a choice of Nutella toast, 2 eggs and focaccia with pancetta or pasta with butter or tomato sauce, Farina a Legna’s new brunch menu includes adult-approved sweet and savoury standouts like:

– Italian Benny (focaccia, 2 poached eggs, pomodoro, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy polenta), $16;

– Nutella Toast (housemade chocolate and hazelnut spread, toasted hazelnuts, roasted banana jam, vanilla whipped ricotta), $12;

– Zabaglione (egg and marsala custard served with panettone, fresh fruit & berries), $14;

– Mushroom Frittata (pesto, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy polenta, fresh arugula), $16;

– 2 Egg Breakfast (pancetta or Italian sausage, focaccia, crispy polenta), $15;

– Breakfast Pizzette (white sauce, pancetta, soft egg), $15.

Some of Farina a Legna’s popular dinner items also make a brunch debut in pasta dishes like carbonara (guanciale, egg yolk, pecorino romano, black pepper), $17, pesto Genovese (basil pesto, roasted garlic, pine nuts, Parmigiano-Reggiano), $14, and Bolognese (tomato sauce with beef, pork and mortadella), $16; and pizze such as margherita (tomato sauce, fior de latte, olive oil, basil), $12, and finocchiona (tomato sauce, fennel sausage, provolone, Parmigiano-Reggiano, sweet peppers), $14. Guests can add an egg to any dish for an additional $2.

The brunch beverage menu features house-bottled cocktails, mimosas made with fresh-squeezed orange juice, Italian fruit nectars and artisanal sodas, an array of amaro, grappa and other digestivi, and espresso-based beverages like macchiato, cappuccino and corretto. On the sweeter side of things, guests can also cap off their visit with gli dolci such as gelato (fior de latte, chocolate, pistachio or lemon sorbetto), tiramisu della nonna, sgroppino di Venezia, torta al cioccolato or affogato.

For more information on Farina a Legna or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to pizzeriafarina.com/northvan/, become a fan of /pizzeriafarina on Facebook and follow @farinaalegna on Instagram.

ABOUT FARINA A LEGNA | Launched in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale district in 2019, Farina a Legna is a community focused, Northern Italian-inspired restaurant that offers a variety of classic and creative wood-fired pizze for purists and non-traditionalists alike, handmade pasta dishes and other nourishing fare such as antipasti, insalata and dolci as well as craft beer and Prosecco on tap, handmade bottled cocktails, grappa and vermouth and a selection of Italian wine. Part of the Kitchen Table Restaurants group, Farina a Legna belongs to a family of five establishments operated by the hospitality group in addition to Main Street’s Pizzeria Farina, Gastown’s cocktail-and-comfort-food hotspot Pourhouse and authentically Italian caffé-by-day, ristorante-by-night Di Beppe, and casual Italian eatery Ask For Luigi in the Railtown Design District.