Lumette! Gives a Supplier Shout Out to ‘Mother Nature’

Scout works with a lot of local restaurants to get the word out about the cool and delicious things they’re doing, but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients. To get what they need, culinary creatives depend on personal networks of passionate artisans, farmers and producers who often work hard without ever seeing the glory they deserve. Since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back, we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

In this latest edition, local zero proof gin brand Lumette! gives a nod to Mother Nature for providing them with a bounty of the natural goodness that comprises the gin’s special ingredient…

Which one of your suppliers do you want to give a shout out to? Mother Nature.

What do they supply you with? Grand fir needles.

Which of your products features this ingredient? Lumette! Bright Light.

What makes this supplier so special? While Lumette!’s Bright Light features a handful of different botanicals, it’s the grand fir needles that make this non-alc spirit unique. Hand selected and harvested by Lumette! distiller Jason Nienaber at a secret location in Sooke, the needles add a bright and herbaceous note to the spirit. Sheringham Distillery master distiller Jason MacIsaac and Nienaber both cooked together back in the day at Point No Point, so their palettes align and ‘chef speak’ takes over.