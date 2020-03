(via) NASA used data captured by its own Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter to recreate – in 4k – what Apollo 13 astronauts James A. Lovell, John L. Swigert, and Fred W. Haise saw when they whipped around the moon in 1970, unable to land, hoping the math was right, waiting to reestablish contact with Mission Control and watching the earth rise on their sideways horizon. Pretty stunning stuff!