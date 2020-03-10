Coho Collective’s New 10,000 Square Foot Commissary Is Now Open

The GOODS from Coho

Vancouver, BC | Coho Collective’s (Coho) anticipated third commissary is now officially open in East Vancouver. Located at 1370 East Georgia Street, on the border of Strathcona, this new location also features the team’s first café named Coho Coffee.

“Empowering small businesses to do what they love and scale up their operations is at the heart of why we started Coho,” says Andrew Barnes, CEO of Coho Collective, who opened the first commissary in 2018 with co-founder and COO Amrit Maharaj. “Shared kitchen spaces really help us foster an inclusive, creative, and innovative community in the food and beverage industry.”

The 10,000 square foot commissary will be home to more than 50 companies. Notable existing members include Salty Cabbage, Sriracha Revolver, BobAli Foods, and Kiki’s Kitchen. New Coho members include Kula Foods, Catered by Kiwi, Urban Tadka, Vankoji, Bouche Kombucha, and Vancouver Private Dining.

Coho Coffee sits at the front of the commissary and features 16 seats and a meeting room that doubles as an event space, separated by white wooden folding doors. On the menu is a full coffee bar using Elysian Coffee and tea from O5 Tea, and to start, baked goods from member Steve’s Gourmet Foods, and Agrestal Bake Shop, including a vegan scone using Salty Cabbage kimchi.

“We are currently working on adding more food options to Coho Coffee from our members,” adds Barnes. “Very soon, we’ll have grab-and-go lunches, retail products, and so much more. We want our café to be a place to celebrate and enjoy our members’ products.”

The Coho team personally designed the space, which features coastal colours, concrete accents, and tables made from recycled chopsticks from local company ChopValue. During the day, the meeting room is available for private bookings. By night, Coho Coffee is available for special events.

Coho Coffee is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., Mondays to Saturdays.

For more information, please visit www.cohocommissary.com.

ABOUT COHO COLLECTIVE | Co-founded by Andrew Barnes and Amrit Maharaj, Coho Collective aims to build lasting communities in the food and beverage industry through shared kitchen space. It currently has two commissaries in Greater Vancouver with a third on the way: North Vancouver (375 Lynn Avenue), Powell (1507 Powell Street), and Strathcona (1370 East Georgia Street). Its Strathcona location will provide restaurants with a lower cost and less risky way to enter the off-premise dining market and will feature the first Coho Coffee and event space.