Tacofino’s Excellent Beer Dinner Series Returning to Hastings Commissary

Vancouver, BC | For the third consecutive year, the West Coast phenomenon known as Tacofino will pair its signature Baja-inspired cuisine with the best of BC’s craft beer community when it brings its perennially sold-out Beer Dinner Series back to its Hastings location (2327 E. Hastings St.) starting on Thursday, March 26.

Each edition of the Beer Dinner Series features two seatings (6 and 8:30 p.m.) that take place on the last Thursday of the month throughout the spring and summer. During each seating, a custom, five-course menu created by Tacofino Regional Executive Chef Stefan Hartmann and Hastings Head Chef Daniel Echeverria will paired with an array of unique beer styles from notable visiting BC breweries.

The opening event on March 26 sees Tacofino take a trip back to its roots when it welcomes Tofino Brewing Company, which hails from the same far-flung surf-side town where Tacofino launched its original Cantina location in 2009.

The full 2020 Beer Dinner Series at Tacofino Hastings comprises the following five events:

Tofino Brewing Company on Thursday, March 26;

New Westminster’s Steel & Oak Brewing Co. on Thursday, April 30;

Port Moody’s The Parkside Brewery on Thursday, May 28;

East Van’s Strathcona Beer Company on Thursday, June 25;

Delta’s Four Winds Brewing Co. on Thursday, July 30;

The 2020 edition of the Beer Dinner Series is the latest in a long line of collaborations that the brand has embarked on with the local craft beer community in the past few years. Tacofino previously teamed up with Superflux and Four Winds to engineer a small-batch Diablo Cookie Porter, joined forces with Strathcona to create a limited-edition Dark Lager and began parking one of their iconic food trucks at East Van’s Strange Fellows Brewing to offer seasonal service last summer.

TICKETS | Tickets to each of the Tacofino Beer Dinner Series events on March 26 (Tofino), April 30 (Steel & Oak), May 28 (Parkside), June 25 (Strathcona) and July 30 (Four Winds) are $55 per person inclusive of tax, gratuity and ticketing fees at shop.tacofino.com/collections/event-tickets.

For more on Tacofino, go to tacofino.com

ABOUT TACOFINO | Since its inception, the Tacofino brand has been celebrated for its trademark fusion of sun-dappled, surf-centric spirit and quality, fresh and affordable fare with an environmental and nutritional conscience. From its humble beginnings in Tofino, where the Tacofino Cantina was first launched at the back of the Live to Surf parking lot in 2009, the brand has now grown to include the original Cantina, a fleet of roaming food trucks, seven brick-and-mortar restaurants in Vancouver and Victoria, a growing workforce of more than 300 employees and a legion of loyal fans. | tacofino.com