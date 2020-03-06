Community News / The Okanagan

Quails’ Gate Winery Wins Gold With 4th Consecutive ‘Best Managed’ Designation

Portrait

The GOODS from Quails’ Gate

West Kelowna, BC | Quails’ Gate Winery is pleased to announce they have been named a 2020 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program. The prestigious Best Managed designation is the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. With consecutive wins for the past 4 years, Quails’ Gate has been elevated to a Gold Standard winner in 2020.

For Quails’ Gate, this designation is an opportunity to celebrate and recognize the great work of its employees in every aspect of the business. As Tony Stewart, CEO & Proprietor, notes, “At Quails’ Gate we truly believe our employees are part of the family: we are definitely a people-first culture.” This award reinforces the sense of pride within the team, which is known for its welcoming hospitality and going above and beyond.

The Best Managed designation is a strength when attracting new employees to our growing business, it reveals a strong company culture and commitment to excellence in management practices.

Hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete annually for this designation. Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel based on criteria including: demonstrating investment in talent and technology, innovation in a competitive environment and an increased focus on global competition.

The annual evaluation process that Quails’ Gate undergoes ensures that the company continues to reflect on opportunities to improve and enhance the business. This introspection and drive for continuous improvement is deeply embedded in the company’s philosophy: “The Stewarts have been Okanagan pioneers for over 100 years – that spirit of innovation and looking to the future is deeply instilled at Quails’ Gate, whether we’re investing in the skills and growth of our employees or adopting new technologies for reducing our environmental impact,” says Stewart.

The winning 2020 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include a clear and concise strategy, capability to invest in R&D, tools and proprietary equipment, and a strong emphasis on corporate social responsibility.

ABOUT QUAILS’ GATE WINERY | As one of Canada’s foremost family owned and operated estate wine producers, we are dedicated to crafting outstanding quality wines while offering memorable wine and food experiences. We strive to deliver exceptional guest experiences in our award-winning restaurant, at our luxurious lake front accommodations and with every estate tour and wine tasting.

Quails' Gate Winery
Region: The Okanagan
3303 Boucherie Road, West Kelowna | 250-769-4451 | WEBSITE
Quails’ Gate Winery Wins Gold With 4th Consecutive ‘Best Managed’ Designation
With Temperatures Just Right, Quails’ Gate Anticipating Icewine Grape Harvest This Week

There are 0 comments

Field Trip

An Art-Filled Field Trip to Los Angeles

19 Places

Frieze Week LA had us art fair-hopping and gallery-going for several days, providing an overview of contemporary art right now.

The Okanagan

Community News / The Okanagan

Annual Vertical & Vintages Wine Tasting Event Set for This Weekend

Community News / The Okanagan

Chef Adair Scott Leads New Team at Hester Creek’s Terrafina Restaurant

Community News / The Okanagan

Hester Creek’s Senior Winemaker Retires

Popular

Diner / Kitsilano

John Bishop Retiring, Closing Kitsilano’s Iconic Bishop’s Restaurant This Summer After 35 Years

Opened in 1985, Bishop's is synonymous with farm-to-table ingredients and food that is entirely representative of the West Coast.

Drinker

We’ve Been Making the ‘Vancouver Cocktail’ Wrong for 15 Years…

Local barman/educator Alex Black traces the history of an enduring mystery that bartenders believed was solved over a decade ago.

11 Places
The Dishes / Burnaby

Jesse Neate Does ‘The Dishes’

We ask Jesse Neate, Retail Operations Leader for JJ Bean, to take us on a personal culinary tour of Vancouver…

TBT / Kitsilano

Five Years Ago Today, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Preparing to Launch

The success of AnnaLena was unsurprisingly immediate. The characters involved and the talent assembled were just too good to really doubt.

16 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 560

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2019.

Previous
This Is Why Everyone Wants Table #38 at This Italian Restaurant in Gastown
Next
On Sweet Skytrain Mods and Home-Owning Boomers Lecturing Millennial Renters

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Hastings Sunrise

Tacofino’s Excellent Beer Dinner Series Returning to Hastings Commissary

Community News / Main Street

Fable Diner Launches New Menus For Dinner and Weekday Brunch

Community News / False Creek

Oyama Sausage Co. to Celebrate Truffles, St. Patrick’s Day and More With March Specials

Community News / Gastown

La Mezcaleria Serving Up Proper ‘Barbacoa’ Every Friday