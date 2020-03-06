Quails’ Gate Winery Wins Gold With 4th Consecutive ‘Best Managed’ Designation

The GOODS from Quails’ Gate

West Kelowna, BC | Quails’ Gate Winery is pleased to announce they have been named a 2020 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program. The prestigious Best Managed designation is the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. With consecutive wins for the past 4 years, Quails’ Gate has been elevated to a Gold Standard winner in 2020.

For Quails’ Gate, this designation is an opportunity to celebrate and recognize the great work of its employees in every aspect of the business. As Tony Stewart, CEO & Proprietor, notes, “At Quails’ Gate we truly believe our employees are part of the family: we are definitely a people-first culture.” This award reinforces the sense of pride within the team, which is known for its welcoming hospitality and going above and beyond.

The Best Managed designation is a strength when attracting new employees to our growing business, it reveals a strong company culture and commitment to excellence in management practices.

Hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete annually for this designation. Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel based on criteria including: demonstrating investment in talent and technology, innovation in a competitive environment and an increased focus on global competition.

The annual evaluation process that Quails’ Gate undergoes ensures that the company continues to reflect on opportunities to improve and enhance the business. This introspection and drive for continuous improvement is deeply embedded in the company’s philosophy: “The Stewarts have been Okanagan pioneers for over 100 years – that spirit of innovation and looking to the future is deeply instilled at Quails’ Gate, whether we’re investing in the skills and growth of our employees or adopting new technologies for reducing our environmental impact,” says Stewart.

The winning 2020 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include a clear and concise strategy, capability to invest in R&D, tools and proprietary equipment, and a strong emphasis on corporate social responsibility.

ABOUT QUAILS’ GATE WINERY | As one of Canada’s foremost family owned and operated estate wine producers, we are dedicated to crafting outstanding quality wines while offering memorable wine and food experiences. We strive to deliver exceptional guest experiences in our award-winning restaurant, at our luxurious lake front accommodations and with every estate tour and wine tasting.