Check Out This Month’s First B33R Drop Line-Up From 33 Brewing Experiment

Vancouver, BC | 33 Acres Brewing Company’s experimental program, 33 Brewing Experiment, is now dropping beers every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month. This month’s first trio of brand new B33r Drop beers includes one 473 mL can and two super small batch barrel releases. See details on all three beers that launched on March 6th below…

33B-EXP.003.MKXIII
BC CASHMERE HAZY IPA
7.0% ABV
LIME, MELON, CANDY
Utilizing the best ingredients that British Columbia has to offer in the form of a hazy IPA with BC grown barley and wheat, Cashmere, Comet and Cascade hops from Bredenhof Farms in Abbotsford, B.C. and our favourite house ale strain.

33B-EXP.008MKV
FORAGED WINTER HERB GRISETTE
4.0% ABV
HERBAL, CITRUS, SPICE
A crisp, refreshing grisette fermented in stainless steel and conditioned in neutral wine barrels with fresh foraged winter herbs and one of our brettanomyces cultures. Subtle waves of sage, yarrow with classic black pepper and citrus saison character, finishing slightly rustic and dry.

33B-EXP.014.MKIII
CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT STOUT
7.1 % ABV
CACAO, WHISKEY, HAZELNUT
Inspired by everyone’s favourite chocolate hazelnut spread, this strong stout was conditioned in freshly emptied Irish whiskey barrels with a huge amount of cacao and hazelnut.

33 Brewing Experiment
Neighbourhood: Main Street
25 West 8th Ave. | 604-620-4589 | WEBSITE
33 Brewing Experiment Releases Three New Beers Into the Wild

