Oyama Sausage Co. to Celebrate Truffles, St. Patrick’s Day and More With March Specials

Vancouver, BC | Check out these March specials at Oyama Sausage Co. on Granville Island:

Truffle Weekend – Friday, March 6th to Sunday, March 8th
Visit Oyama for a selection of savoury items featuring the king of mushrooms. In addition to handmade truffle-infused salamis, sausages, and pâtés, the shop will carry a range of truffle-flavoured cheeses.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration – Saturday, March 14th to Tuesday, March 17th
Celebrate Irish cuisine with hearty favourites such as Beef Onion Stout, Irish Spring Chicken, Potato Leek Sausages, Baked Ham in Kilkenny Glaze, and Corned Beef. All pair naturally with Guinness and good friends.

Cheam View Ranch Pork – Friday, March 20th to Sunday, March 22nd
Oyama will feature fresh sausages made from Cheam View Ranch pork. The family-run farm in Agassiz, BC raises free-range heritage-breed pigs without hormones or antibiotics. The animals live on a diet of grass, grain, and local produce, resulting in top-quality meat.

Aloha Fest – Friday, March 27th to Sunday, March 29th
Oyama’s annual Spring Break celebration of Hawaiian cuisine offers up treats like fresh sausages including Maui Beef, Ginger Chicken, and Mango Rum Pork, as well as the shop’s famous Pineapple-Rum Glazed Ham.

About Oyama Sausage Co. | Oyama Sausage was founded by John and Christine Van Der Lieck in 2001. Located in Granville Island’s Public Market, the shop carries a wide selection of fresh sausages and handmade pâtés, as well as cured salamis and hams. John, whose ancestry includes five generations of Dutch and German charcuterie makers, has cultivated partnerships with local farmers and suppliers to ensure he works with only the best ingredients. He experiments with fusions between traditional charcuterie (including recipes that have been in his family for generations) and international cuisine, drawing from the rich diversity of food cultures in Vancouver to create modern and exciting flavour combinations that reflect the multicultural mosaic of the city.

Oyama Sausage Co.
Neighbourhood: False Creek
1689 Johnston St. | 604-327-7407 | WEBSITE
