Mount Pleasant’s Como Taperia Seeks Full-Time Server

The GOODS from Como Taperia

Vancouver, BC | We are looking for a full-time server with a passion for food and beverage, especially anything relating to Spain. High volume experience is a must.

What we want you to have:

– A positive make it happen attitude (truly fundamental)

– Must be self-motivated

– Ability to work a variety of shifts across 7-day opening hours, days, evenings and weekends

– Work experience in top quality establishments, and Spanish restaurants an asset

What we supply you:

– Long term employment

– The opportunity to grow develop you skills from our foh/management team

– Staff incentives

– Medical benefits/Staff meal

If you would like to find out more then please email in a resume and cover letter detailing current work experience and a little bit about yourself. We look forward to meeting you! Only suitable applicants will be contacted. Please send your CV to info [at] comotaperia.com.