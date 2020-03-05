Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Mount Pleasant’s Como Taperia Seeks Full-Time Server

Portrait

The GOODS from Como Taperia

Vancouver, BC | We are looking for a full-time server with a passion for food and beverage, especially anything relating to Spain. High volume experience is a must.

What we want you to have:

– A positive make it happen attitude (truly fundamental)
– Must be self-motivated
– Ability to work a variety of shifts across 7-day opening hours, days, evenings and weekends
– Work experience in top quality establishments, and Spanish restaurants an asset

What we supply you:

– Long term employment
– The opportunity to grow develop you skills from our foh/management team
– Staff incentives
– Medical benefits/Staff meal

If you would like to find out more then please email in a resume and cover letter detailing current work experience and a little bit about yourself. We look forward to meeting you! Only suitable applicants will be contacted. Please send your CV to info [at] comotaperia.com.

Como Taperia
Neighbourhood: Main Street
209 East 7th Avenue | WEBSITE
Mount Pleasant’s Como Taperia Seeks Full-Time Server
Beer Brief, Vol. 34

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Vancouverites / Main Street

Six Questions With Concert Pianist and Creative Collaborator, Annie Yim

For her March 10th concert at the Fox Cabaret, Annie is set to perform The Poet Speaks: From Debussy to Pärt.

You Should Know / Main Street

How Mt. Pleasant Narrowly Escaped Having a Massive Cop Shop and Jail

In early the early 1950s, the City of Vancouver had big plans to build a new police station where Kingsgate Mall is today.

Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Fish & Chips at The Fish Counter

This pioneering seafood market has several versions of the crispy stuff, from Pacific Cod and Ling Cod to Halibut and Salmon.

You Need To Try This / Main Street

You Need to Try This Agnolotti Dish on Main Street

Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson is making a fancy facsimile of Mennonite pork sausage and dumplings at Published.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Old Bird’ on Main Street

Sophia Lin's Chinese street food concept is on track to officially launch on January 16th in the old Nomad space at 3950 Main St. 

TBT / Main Street

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside an Almost Finished ‘Boxcar’ on Main Street

The narrow, diminutive space has been a fount of good times for many over its first five years, and we're raising glasses to the next five.

Popular

Diner / Kitsilano

John Bishop Retiring, Closing Kitsilano’s Iconic Bishop’s Restaurant This Summer After 35 Years

Opened in 1985, Bishop's is synonymous with farm-to-table ingredients and food that is entirely representative of the West Coast.

Drinker

We’ve Been Making the ‘Vancouver Cocktail’ Wrong for 15 Years…

Local barman/educator Alex Black traces the history of an enduring mystery that bartenders believed was solved over a decade ago.

11 Places
The Dishes / Burnaby

Jesse Neate Does ‘The Dishes’

We ask Jesse Neate, Retail Operations Leader for JJ Bean, to take us on a personal culinary tour of Vancouver…

Tea and Two Slices

On Division by Design and Renters Paying More Than Owners’ Mortgage Payments

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr is glad he doesn't have a phone and asks for keys to a realtor-filled gymnasium.

25 Places
Scout 25

Vancouver’s Best Restaurants, Mapped

A fresh panel of local industry pros created this list of essential restaurants for Fall/Winter, 2019.

Previous
Harvest Community Foods Expands With Second Location on Union Street
Next
Five Years Ago Today, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Preparing to Launch

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Cafe Medina Seeking Event Coordinator

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Relais & Châteaux ‘Sonora Resort’ Hiring Housekeepers

Opportunity Knocks / South Granville

South Granville’s Stable House Seeks Sous Chef

Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

East Van Roasters on Hunt for Head Baker