Mount Pleasant’s Como Taperia Seeks Full-Time Server

The GOODS from Como Taperia
Vancouver, BC | We are looking for a full-time server with a passion for food and beverage, especially anything relating to Spain. High volume experience is a must.
What we want you to have:
– A positive make it happen attitude (truly fundamental)
– Must be self-motivated
– Ability to work a variety of shifts across 7-day opening hours, days, evenings and weekends
– Work experience in top quality establishments, and Spanish restaurants an asset
What we supply you:
– Long term employment
– The opportunity to grow develop you skills from our foh/management team
– Staff incentives
– Medical benefits/Staff meal
If you would like to find out more then please email in a resume and cover letter detailing current work experience and a little bit about yourself. We look forward to meeting you! Only suitable applicants will be contacted. Please send your CV to info [at] comotaperia.com.
