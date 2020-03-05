La Mezcaleria Serving Up Proper ‘Barbacoa’ Every Friday

The GOODS from La Mezcaleria

Vancouver, BC | Barbacoa: traditional steam roasted, marinated lamb. Made every Friday at La Mezcaleria. Served from 11 am to 5 pm, pulled lamb Barbacoa tacos are served two at a time on hot corn tortillas, with diced onions, cilantro and salsa. Accompanied by a sipper of lamb jus.

We order beautiful whole lambs from Tappen Valley Farm, in the Okanagan. Delivered to us by Two Rivers Meats, they are rubbed with our house-made Barbacoa spice mix and wrapped in banana leaves. Then they are steam-baked overnight until they fall off the bone. Come in and try some: served every Friday from opening at 11am until 5pm, or until we run out!