La Mezcaleria Serving Up Proper 'Barbacoa' Every Friday

Vancouver, BC | Barbacoa: traditional steam roasted, marinated lamb. Made every Friday at La Mezcaleria. Served from 11 am to 5 pm, pulled lamb Barbacoa tacos are served two at a time on hot corn tortillas, with diced onions, cilantro and salsa. Accompanied by a sipper of lamb jus.

We order beautiful whole lambs from Tappen Valley Farm, in the Okanagan. Delivered to us by Two Rivers Meats, they are rubbed with our house-made Barbacoa spice mix and wrapped in banana leaves. Then they are steam-baked overnight until they fall off the bone. Come in and try some: served every Friday from opening at 11am until 5pm, or until we run out!

La Mezcaleria
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1622 Commercial Drive | 604-559-8226 | WEBSITE
Vancouver’s Best Cocktail Spots, Winter Edition
Special Night of Fine Aged Rum, Music, Mexican Fare Planned for Gastown's La Mezcaleria

