Fable Diner Launches New Menus For Dinner and Weekday Brunch

The GOODS from Fable Diner

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s Fable Diner is keeping things fresh for spring by adding a variety of delectable new dishes to its weekday brunch and dinner menus. Chef Josef Driemel and his culinary team have updated both the daytime and evening menu with original farm-to-table-inspired appetizers, mains and a number of new plant-based vegetarian and vegan options.

Available Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Diner’s weekday brunch menu offers guests contemporary diner-style breakfast items, light lunchtime plates and nourishing comfort foods. New for spring 2020, the Beyond Veggie Burger features a plant-based Beyond Meat patty, lettuce, pickles and tomato all topped with the Diner’s signature sauce. Available for both weekday brunch and dinner, Chef Driemel’s new Vegan Veggie Bowl includes a wholesome mix of kale, potatoes, tomatoes and broccolini dressed with a house-made tahini dressing with the option to add avocado or mushrooms. The weekday brunch menu will now also include a rotating Daily Sandwich and Daily Eggs Benny plate that will give diners a chance to sample a different feature item every day of the week.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the revamped dinner menu includes new sharable starters like Crispy Pork Ribs with chili marinade, Baked Goat Cheese served with onion jam and sourdough, and a Loaded Rosti topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives. Newly added mains include a Butcher’s Cut Steak paired with Fable Diner’s own scratch-made black pepper jam, Seared Salmon accompanied by warm potato salad and green beans, and a daily Feature Vegetarian Pasta showcasing freshly delivered local produce.

Since opening in Vancouver’s historic Lee Building at the corner of Main St. and Broadway in 2016, Fable Diner has received numerous industry accolades for its elevated fresh and local approach to classic diner fare. The eatery recently appeared on Food Network’s hit show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, during which Chef Driemel prepared his signature meatloaf and roast duck pancake alongside celebrity host Guy Fieri.

Fable Diner is open for breakfast weekdays from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., for weekday brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant’s popular Happy Hour menu is also offered Monday to Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to close. The restaurant is open on Saturday and Sunday for weekend brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for dinner from 3:30 to 10 p.m. Reservations are available on weekdays and for weekend dinner service.

For more information about the restaurant, visit https://fablediner.com.